Olivier Giroud, author of AC Milan’s only goal: “With this mentality, you can dream of anything”

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan striker, at the microphone of BeINSport, after the draw in Naples on Tuesday evening (1-1) in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, synonymous with qualification: “We really wanted to please our supporters who came in large numbers to Naples. They were present throughout the match to encourage us. We made the match we wanted to make by scoring in the first half. It’s true that I could have scored before… but I’m very happy! I am happy to have had this opportunity to score on this fantastic work of (Rafael) Leao. I’m very proud. Very proud also of my teammates and the general state of mind of the team. With this mentality, you can dream of anything. »
Rafael Leao, AC Milan left winger: “I always try to provoke the opponent, it’s one of my characteristics. And if I can’t score, I look for my teammates, there it was Giroud, I know that if I put a good ball on him, he will score. I’m happy to be here and proud to defend this jersey. »
Rafael Leao made the difference several times against Napoli. (C. De Luca/Reuters)
Stefano Pioli, AC Milan coach: “Napoli will win the Italian title in a totally deserved way, but it makes us proud to have qualified against a very strong opponent. It was two very balanced matches. Our double advantage made us play very low and we created little in the second half, but that’s good. It will give us a lot of confidence, this qualification, after having already eliminated Tottenham (1-0, 0-0, in the round of 16).
It gives you strength, self-confidence, the ability to handle pressure. It’s an important experience but we have to think about the Championship because either we win the Champions League or we have to finish in the top four. I am delighted for our supporters who, even during difficult times, and there have been some this season, have always supported us. »
“(Khvisha) Kvaratskhelia? Like others, he arrived a bit out of breath”
Luciano Spalletti, coach of Naples: “Kvaratskhelia? He has an extraordinary quality. Like others, he arrived a little out of breath, we have seen lately that some players have arrived with a little fatigue, without having recovered very well. […] He will still bring us his quality for this great goal that awaits us. We need it. What was missing? I told you, we were a bit out of form. Osimhen (back from injury) fought to the end but only trained for three days.
And so close to such a match, it’s not very high intensity training. The defeat in the Championship against Milan (0-4, April 2) did not disturb us, no. On the other hand, the international break yes, because three players came back injured, others very tired. But that’s no excuse. In these two games (in the Champions League)we did great things and it made me happy to see the stadium fighting with the team again this (mardi) evening. »