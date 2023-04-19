Olivier Giroud, author of AC Milan’s only goal: “With this mentality, you can dream of anything”

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan striker, at the microphone of BeINSport, after the draw in Naples on Tuesday evening (1-1) in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, synonymous with qualification: “We really wanted to please our supporters who came in large numbers to Naples. They were present throughout the match to encourage us. We made the match we wanted to make by scoring in the first half. It’s true that I could have scored before… but I’m very happy! I am happy to have had this opportunity to score on this fantastic work of (Rafael) Leao. I’m very proud. Very proud also of my teammates and the general state of mind of the team. With this mentality, you can dream of anything. »