Repesa: “We are too nervous, congratulations to Scafati”

Jasmin epesa: “A heavy defeat. First of all congratulations to Scafati. I can’t blame anyone on our team: everyone tried to win, but things didn’t go the way we wanted. We suffered a lot of 3 shots in the last quarter, rebounds and we had little lucidity and a lot of nervousness. I expected this nervousness in games like these where we had to win. For many players these matches are new and it is seen by the mistakes made. The situation is difficult and we have been like this for some time. The most important thing is not to create nervousness and help those in crisis. I have to try to think positive. I removed Charalampopoulos with 2’30” to go after the coach because after two forcings and the coach caught I thought they were signs of nervousness such as to decide to remove him from the field. ”