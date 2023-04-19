Germany, four people stabbed in a gym in Duisburg

At a gymnasium in central Duisburg in Germany, one or two attackers stabbed at least four people. According to reports from Bild, the perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack are on the run, while several police patrols and special operations agents (SEK) intervened at the crime scene. A police helicopter is also in action in the area. The attack, Bild always reports, would have started in the gym locker room, where the attacker or attackers brutally stabbed at least four people, three of whom reportedly suffered serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to some witnesses, large knives or machetes were used. In addition to the police, the emergency services intervened on the spot. At the moment the motive or the triggering factor of the attack is not yet clear, but the police would not have ruled out the possibility of the attack by a madman.

The spokesman for the Duisburg police, Jonas Tepe, reports Waz, said that the “situation is evolving” confirming an “attack in a gym with several injured”. Also according to Waz, the gym where the attack took place is the John Reed fitness studio in Scwhanenstrasse and the police cordoned off much of the historic center of Duisburg.