What does Sanje Đorđević’s villa look like | Entertainment

Sanja Đorđević has been trying to sell the family villa for a long time, and she even recently confirmed that she has lowered the price.

Singer Sanja Đorđević has been trying to sell a luxury home of 320 square meters in Jajinci for more than a year.

There seems to be no sign or word of the buyer, as her house was posted on the real estate Instagram page in November 2022. Sanja was ready to lower the price, which she confirmed on one occasion. They renovated the family home, so to speak, “from the walls to the ceiling”, and everything in the magnificent villa is arranged according to their taste.

The whole house is dominated by gentle tones, but also gold and marble details that add a special note to everything. The villa is very spacious, with a lot of light, and the singer once admitted that she cannot clean and prepare it herself, and has a housekeeper. There are numerous pictures and icons on the walls, and the singer put this villa up for sale.

The singer and her husband decided to sell the magnificent house in Jajinci, for which they are asking 525,000 euros, although the price was originally higher.

This is what Djordjevic’s villa looks like:



SERBIAN SINGER LIVES IN HALF A MILLION EURO VILLA! It's 320 square meters and it can't be SOLD – take a look at Sanja's home!

