Thousands of fans sing Sinead O’Connor hits outside her home in Bray, Ireland – TV Corriere

They await the passage of his coffin: the artist’s funeral will be held privately

Thousands of people gathered this morning, August 8, in Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland, for a last farewell to singer Sinead O’Connor. The funeral of the artist, passed away at 56 years old, will be held privately. A funeral procession, however, will cross Strand Road, in Bray, where the singer lived for 15 years. Thousands of fans gathered outside her home to wait for the coffin to pass: in the video, which went viral in a few hours, fans can be seen singing her songs.

August 8, 2023 – Updated August 8, 2023 , 5:19 pm

