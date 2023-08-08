Home » Thousands of fans sing Sinead O’Connor hits outside her home in Bray, Ireland – TV Corriere
Thousands of fans sing Sinead O'Connor hits outside her home in Bray, Ireland

Thousands of fans sing Sinead O'Connor hits outside her home in Bray, Ireland

They await the passage of his coffin: the artist’s funeral will be held privately

Thousands of people gathered this morning, August 8, in Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland, for a last farewell to singer Sinead O’Connor. The funeral of the artist, passed away at 56 years old, will be held privately. A funeral procession, however, will cross Strand Road, in Bray, where the singer lived for 15 years. Thousands of fans gathered outside her home to wait for the coffin to pass: in the video, which went viral in a few hours, fans can be seen singing her songs.

August 8, 2023 – Updated August 8, 2023 , 5:19 pm

