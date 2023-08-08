Dispute over the future of Hamburg’s Köhlbrandbrücke continues | > – News

Status: 08/08/2023 5:09 p.m

In the newly erupted debate about the future of Hamburg’s Köhlbrand Bridge, the Hamburg Chamber of Architects is demanding disclosure of all expert opinions from the Senate. Meanwhile, the port industry is again emphasizing the importance of a new Köhlbran crossing.

From the point of view of the Hamburg port industry, without a new Köhlbrand crossing, the future of Germany’s largest seaport is at stake. The Port of Hamburg Association of Companies (UVHH) explained that the Köhlbrand Bridge can only be used to a limited extent because of its old age and the high level of stress. “The port will no longer be able to fulfill its function without an efficient crossing that takes future traffic requirements into account,” said a statement published on Tuesday.

Chamber of Architects calls for transparency and reassessment

Meanwhile, the Hamburg Chamber of Architects sided with the critics of a demolition. She is now calling for more transparency and a reassessment. The chamber complained that an expert opinion from the TU Hamburg-Harburg on the condition of the bridge from 2008 was under lock and key. In addition, traffic forecasts have changed since then. You can’t just tear down a monument. From the point of view of the Chamber of Architects, there are several reasons for a close examination of the preservation of the Köhlbrand Bridge. It is by far the cheapest option. “In addition, there are the enormous savings in building material, energy and CO2 and the avoidance of large amounts of construction waste if the bridge were to continue to be used – an important factor in times of the climate crisis.”

Kerstan brings the preservation of the existing bridge into play

Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (Greens) had previously brought the bridge into play and thus started the new debate. In an interview with NDR 90.3 and the Hamburg Journal on NDR television, SPD faction leader Dirk Kienscherf then spoke of the senator’s “abstruse idea”.

Fegebank: No topic for a summer slump exchange of blows

Meanwhile, Hamburg’s second mayor Katharina Fegebank (Greens) urged moderation and reprimanded her party colleague Kerstan for his statements. She doesn’t think the red-green Senate in Hamburg should paint a picture like the traffic light coalition in the federal government. In addition, the Köhlbrand crossing is a complex issue and is in the best of hands with Hamburg’s Senator for Economic Affairs. “If anyone knows how to work carefully and put all possible variants next to each other to find the best solution, then that’s certainly my colleague Melanie Leonhard,” said Fegebank on Tuesday. Decisions have to be based on facts. “That’s why, in my opinion, it’s not at all suitable for a summer slump between people who didn’t sit at the table at all.”

The preservation of the bridge was actually no longer an issue and only came up again after a report by “Zeit” about a 15-year-old expert opinion. “That’s why it suddenly floated back in like a UFO,” says Fegebank.

Port industry reminds of coalition agreement

The UVHH, which represents the companies based in the port, called the Köhlbrandbrücke a “main artery of the Port of Hamburg”, which is used by around 38,000 vehicles every day, with an increasing tendency – almost 40 percent of which are trucks. There is a distance requirement for trucks and a ban on overtaking, and shipping is limited by the clearance height. The association reminded the red-green coalition in Hamburg that an efficient Köhlbrand crossing was included in the 2020 coalition agreement.

tunnel or bridge

Since 1974, the Köhlbrand Bridge has connected the western port areas with those on the Elbe island of Wilhelmsburg. At the same time, it connects the port to the autobahns to Flensburg, Kiel, Hanover and Bremen. With a clearance height of a good 50 meters, the bridge is unlikely to meet future requirements, so according to current plans it should be replaced in 2036. The Senate has so far assumed a tunnel solution as a replacement. However, the plans are currently being revised again.

