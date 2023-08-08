Heat waves double the risk of heart attack

Heart attack and scorching heat they are a combination often under the magnifying glass of research centres. Now a new study has confirmed it how dangerous the combination of heat waves and particulate matter isi.e. fine dust. Research has shown that this mix doubles the risk of heart attack. You can read the results of the research in the scientific journal Circulation.

What is particulate matter?

Particulate matter or PM 2.5 is nothing more than the name of the invisible fine particles that “float” in the air and which cause many damages to health. Fine dust is caused by pollution, especially from automobiles and fires. Already previous searches had shown how smog increases the risk of heart problems.

Heart attack and scorching heat: the new research

The new study analyzed more than 200,000 medical records of people who had a heart attack in China‘s Jiangsu province from 2015 to 2020. A previous study had already shown the link between weather conditions and heart health.

The particulate matter reaches the bloodstream and can lead to an important inflammatory response in various parts of the human body, including the heart. In case of presence of atherosclerotic plaquesfine particles can aggravate the problem, leading to cardiac events.

Heart attack and scorching heat: this is how much the risk increases

The results of the study showed that during a two-day heat wave with temperatures above 30 degrees the risk of a heart attack increased by 18 percent. If the heat wave lasts for four days with temperatures above 35 degrees accompanied by high levels of particulate matter, the risk increases significantly until it doubles.

Very often with high pressure the levels of particulate matter in the air become very high. This is the typical case of the cities of the Po Valley such as Milan and Turin. The situation improves with wind and rain.

The heat itself is already a major stress for the heart

After all, the scorching heat is one of the most important threats to heart health, because it puts a strain on the cardiovascular system. During periods of extreme heat, the body tends to sweat profusely to keep the core temperature stable.

This excessive sweating can lead to a significant loss of fluids and essential minerals, increasing the risk of dehydration. Dehydration in turn causes an increase in heart rate and blood pressure, putting extra pressure on the heart and circulatory system.

High temperatures can cause peripheral blood vessels to dilate, reducing vascular resistance and blood pressure. This dilation, combined with an increased heart rate, can make it more difficult for the heart to pump blood efficiently, especially in older people or people with pre-existing heart conditions.

