Coima sells the future headquarters of Bottega Veneta to the Germans of Union

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is the most significant operation of the year, in the office segment, in Milan. Coima has signed an agreement for the sale of Palazzo San Fedele to an investment vehicle underwritten by Union Investment Real Estate GmbH, a German property management company.

The building – Leed Gold certified and with an area of ​​approximately 10,000 m2 – is located in Milan in the Duomo area and, after the conclusion of the redevelopment works (expected by the end of November) will become the new headquarters of Bottega Veneta…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

