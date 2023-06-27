Shakira faced the betrayal of Piqué, while her father was in the ICU

In a recent interview for People en Español magazine, the famous Colombian singer Shakira opened her heart and shared intimate details about the challenges she has faced in her personal life. In particular, she revealed how she dealt with the infidelities of her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, and how her father, William Mebarak, was a source of strength in the midst of their painful separation from her.

Shakira confessed that she found out about Piqué’s betrayals through the media, which was a devastating blow for her. At that time, her father was in the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering an accident during the first communion of Milan, the couple’s eldest son.

“I found out from the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU. I thought she wouldn’t survive that long. The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, left me when I needed it most, but I could not talk to him or receive the advice from my best friend that I would have needed so much. Shakira revealed.

The singer described this stage as a moment in which everything seemed to fall apart around her, and she came to think that she could not survive so much suffering.

Music became a refuge for Shakira during these difficult times. The artist mentioned that her father, despite going through her own health crisis, was an unconditional support for her.

Photo: Internet socket

“He has overcome a COVID, two accidents, a pneumonia, five surgeries, all this at 91 years of age in less than six months. My dad is the greatest example of resilience, and my mother by his side day and night accompanying him », confessed the barranquillera.

The separation from Piqué was a painful process for the singer, but her children, Milan and Sasha, became her greatest source of strength. The most awarded artist, she expressed that they are the reason for her life and provide her with indescribable strength every day. Despite the challenges they have unfairly faced, the Latina Ella hopes that these experiences will make her children become compassionate human beings.

During the interview, Shakira also mentioned that the marriage of her parents, Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarak, is a model of love, patience, absolute devotion and desire to live, although she regretted not having been able to fulfill that dream in her own life. However, she continues to admire her parents and hopes that her example will inspire her children in the future.

Despite the difficulties she has faced in her life, the Colombian of Lebanese descent continues to use music as a form of healing and seeks to pass on the values ​​of compassion and resilience to her children.

