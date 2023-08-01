Police imposed 108 subpoenas over the weekend

The Cesar Police Department presented a report on security and criminal behavior among citizens during the previous weekend.

The National Police and Citizen Coexistence Code is a fundamental tool in this process, showing a total of 108 subpoenas for various offenses, such as fighting, inciting violent confrontations or physical assaults, carrying firearms or sharp objects in public spaces. Valledupar registered 67 shares and Cesar 41.

Through search and control work, the Police managed to seize 11 cell phones, 22 sharp objects in Cesar and 44 in Valledupar, preventing these elements from being used in criminal actions.

Regarding arrests, 38 people were arrested in Valledupar for being involved in crimes that affect coexistence, such as the use of false documents, use of natural resources, possession of firearms, narcotics, and escape of prisoners, among others. Meanwhile, 24 arrests were made in the department for crimes such as possession of firearms, domestic violence, violent carnal access, narcotics, use of false documents and escape of prisoners.

Regarding road prevention, 154 subpoenas were applied, seeking to promote safety on the roads and reduce traffic accidents.

To strengthen the commitment to the community, the National Police made available citizen hotlines, such as 123, 122 and 155, through which citizens can report situations that affect peace and coexistence in the region. 2,395 calls were answered over the weekend.

