The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promises 20% improved battery life.

According to a reliable source, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will have a dramatic boost in battery performance over its predecessor, the Watch 5.

According to the information revealed by @AhmedQwaider888known leaker, and confirmed by @UniverseIceboth Galaxy Watch 6 with 40mm size and Watch 6 Classic with 43mm size will be equipped with 300mAh battery.

The larger versions, the 45mm Galaxy Watch 6 and the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, will have a 425mAh battery.

These batteries are expected to offer a 20% improvement over previous versions, however runtimes are expected to remain similar, between 1 and 2 days.

This confirms previous rumors that the Galaxy Watch 6 will keep the design of its predecessor, the Watch 5, but with slimmer bezels and a 20% larger screen, thanks to an optimized screen-to-body ratio.

Also, it appears that the Galaxy Watch 6 will have 16GB internal storage and 2GB of RAM.

Rumors have also suggested that the device will be powered by an Exynos W930 processor, an enhanced version of the Exynos W920.

The anticipated launch is scheduled for the end of July and the starting price of the Galaxy Watch 6 will be €319.99, while the LTE edition of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with 47 mm dimensions will be priced at €499.99 .

