Home » The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promises 20% improved battery life.
Sports

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promises 20% improved battery life.

by admin
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 promises 20% improved battery life.

According to a reliable source, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will have a dramatic boost in battery performance over its predecessor, the Watch 5.

According to the information revealed by @AhmedQwaider888known leaker, and confirmed by @UniverseIceboth Galaxy Watch 6 with 40mm size and Watch 6 Classic with 43mm size will be equipped with 300mAh battery.

The larger versions, the 45mm Galaxy Watch 6 and the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, will have a 425mAh battery.

These batteries are expected to offer a 20% improvement over previous versions, however runtimes are expected to remain similar, between 1 and 2 days.

This confirms previous rumors that the Galaxy Watch 6 will keep the design of its predecessor, the Watch 5, but with slimmer bezels and a 20% larger screen, thanks to an optimized screen-to-body ratio.

Also, it appears that the Galaxy Watch 6 will have 16GB internal storage and 2GB of RAM.

Rumors have also suggested that the device will be powered by an Exynos W930 processor, an enhanced version of the Exynos W920.

The anticipated launch is scheduled for the end of July and the starting price of the Galaxy Watch 6 will be €319.99, while the LTE edition of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with 47 mm dimensions will be priced at €499.99 .

Follow us on Social Media

See also  Totti, difficult start to 2023 between divorce with Ilary and casino deal

You may also like

That’s why soccer professional Havertz is moving from...

China’s Yin Ruoning wins US Women’s PGA Championship

Alex Rins, photos of the ordeal after the...

Handball Champions League: lucky draw for Bietigheim’s handball...

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the sale of...

Expensive dream striker: FC Bayern apparently reaches an...

Sestri Levante-Sorrento, Scudetto Finale: Scudetto for one, Serie...

Pauline Bietau as a role model for volleyball...

Herbalife is the title sponsor of the Italian...

Cheering for Boris Herrmann: Stage victory for Malizia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy