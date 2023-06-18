Iran wins at Biografilm with the film on resistant women – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 18 – Best Film Award – International Competition at Sieben Winter in Tehran by Steffi Niederzoll, Hera “New Talents” Award for the best first film in the international competition at Une vie comme une autre by Faustine Cros, Best BPER Film Award – Biografilm Italia at After the Bridge by Davide Rizzo and Marzia Toscano, Audience Award – International Competition for Pure Unknowns by Mattia Colombo and Valentina Cicogna and Audience Award – Biografilm Italia 2023 at After the Bridge by Davide Rizzo and Marzia Toscano are some of the awards highlights of the nineteenth edition of Biografilm, which after 11 days of programming will close on Monday 19 June.



A festival full of content, guests, audiences, debates and many opportunities to reflect on the theme of identity and the present.



“We are touched by the enthusiasm with which this year’s edition of Biografilm was welcomed by a curious, attentive and happy audience. In the end, the theme of this year’s edition Being and Having had an answer: we are a community and we have the opportunity to celebrate it every year” declare Chiara Liberti and Massimo Benvegnù, artistic directors of the festival.



On the occasion of the awards ceremony, the Festival screened an Italian preview of Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in mind, the documentary by Ethan Coen. The proceeds from the evening will be donated to support the populations affected by the floods on the fund dedicated by the Agency for territorial security and civil protection in Emilia Romagna.



“We are extremely happy with the results of this edition of Biografilm Festival – says the general director Massimo Mezzetti – This year’s program stood out for its intensity and richness of themes. My thanks go to the work done by the two new artistic directors and to all the programming staff, without them this festival would not be possible”. (HANDLE).

