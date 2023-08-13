Iranian Islamic holy site shooting… 1 person died :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Eight injured people were transported to a medical center for treatment



Last October, the case was carried out by IS extremists.

[시라즈=AP/뉴시스] One person was killed in a shooting at a Shia Muslim holy site in southern Iran on the 13th (local time). In a photo provided by the state-run IRNA news agency, medics carry a stretcher at the site of the incident, Shacherak Mosque. 2023.08.14.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Cho Seong-ha = A shooting occurred on the 13th (local time) at a Shia Muslim holy site in southern Iran, killing one person. It is attracting attention as it occurred less than a year after a similar terror attack in the same place.

On the same day, the state-run IRNA news agency, France 24, reported that two gunmen opened fire on believers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz city in southern Iran.

Authorities initially said that four people were killed in the shooting, but corrected it to one dead.

Eight injured people were transported to a medical center and are receiving treatment.

According to the news agency, one suspect has been arrested and the other is said to be on the run.

In October of last year, 13 people died and 30 people were injured in a mass shooting at this sacred site. It turned out to be the work of Islamic State (IS) extremists.

On the 8th of last month, the Iranian judiciary publicly hanged two men who had participated in the terror attack.

Authorities claimed they were “convicted of state corruption, armed rebellion, acts against national security and conspiracy against national security”.

