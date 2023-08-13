Home » Iranian Islamic holy site shooting… 1 person died :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Iranian Islamic holy site shooting… 1 person died :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Iranian Islamic holy site shooting… 1 person died :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Eight injured people were transported to a medical center for treatment

Last October, the case was carried out by IS extremists.

[시라즈=AP/뉴시스] One person was killed in a shooting at a Shia Muslim holy site in southern Iran on the 13th (local time). In a photo provided by the state-run IRNA news agency, medics carry a stretcher at the site of the incident, Shacherak Mosque. 2023.08.14.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Cho Seong-ha = A shooting occurred on the 13th (local time) at a Shia Muslim holy site in southern Iran, killing one person. It is attracting attention as it occurred less than a year after a similar terror attack in the same place.

On the same day, the state-run IRNA news agency, France 24, reported that two gunmen opened fire on believers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz city in southern Iran.

Authorities initially said that four people were killed in the shooting, but corrected it to one dead.

Eight injured people were transported to a medical center and are receiving treatment.

According to the news agency, one suspect has been arrested and the other is said to be on the run.

In October of last year, 13 people died and 30 people were injured in a mass shooting at this sacred site. It turned out to be the work of Islamic State (IS) extremists.

On the 8th of last month, the Iranian judiciary publicly hanged two men who had participated in the terror attack.

Authorities claimed they were “convicted of state corruption, armed rebellion, acts against national security and conspiracy against national security”.

See also  Registry presented the most registered biblical names by Colombians – news

◎Sympathy Media Newsis create@newsis.com

You may also like

Ecuador Calls on FBI for Support in Investigating...

Floods in Russia – According to the authorities,...

What you need to know about urban gardens...

Region’s Work Experience Exchange Meeting Sparks Efforts for...

Only self-praise and excuses come from Esken –...

Juraj Lukáč: Listening to the forest is a...

Former president pointed to Rafael Correa in the...

curse defeated! – Altach scores against WSG in...

One weighed 160 kilos, the other was a...

This is how they scammed hundreds of people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy