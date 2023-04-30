Home » Iraq: Air Mobility activities for Task Group Griffon
The Airmobile Task Group’s joint airborne missions continue GriffonArmy Aviation unit that operates within a US-led international coalition called Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) under theOperation Inherent Revolve (OIR) and framed in theOperation Prima Parthica – Italian National Contingent Commmand Land, commanded by Colonel Stefano Salvadori.

In recent days, a mixed formation of aircraft, made up of Italian UH-90 helicopters and American UH-60 “BlackHawk”, conducted Air Mobility day and night from the city of Erbil to Baghdad with the aim of supporting the coalition in the transport of personnel and in the handling of materials in the Area of ​​Operations.

The joint missions are managed by the operational component of the Task Group, led by Lieutenant Colonel Salvatore Allotta, through initial coordination between the operations rooms of the respective departments involved and subsequent integrated planning of the activity carried out in detail by the flight crews.

The Task Group is equipped with UH 90A​ twin-engine helicopters that are capable of performing a wide range of missions. Its assets, reporting to a US Combat Aviation Brigade, support OIR in the fight against DAESH by guaranteeing the ability to Air Mobility for the air transport of equipment, materials and national and international troops, facilitating their long-range movement often in vast desert areas, carrying out “combined” missions with units of other nations.

Task Group Erbil crews work closely with US Task Force Gambler, while assets belonging to the dependent Al Asad Detachment work with US Army Aviation Task Force Roosevelt and Rough Riders and the Task Force “Toro” of the Spanish Aviacion del Ejército de Tierra.

All activities carried out in the operational theater are conducted under the coordination and according to the directives given by the top joint operational command (COVI), top command which also performs the functions of staff organization of the Chief of Defense Staff.

