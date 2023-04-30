Windows 10 will withdraw from this day, Microsoft announces that “no more feature updates”: quickly upgrade Win11 | New technology information

2023-04-29 10:47 Comprehensive report by United Comprehensive report by United News Network

The Windows 10 system is about to retire.Schematic / Reuters

Microsoft (Microsoft) issued an important notice announcing that the support life cycle of the Windows 10 operating system will end on October 14, 2025, and encourages all users to upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system as soon as possible.

Microsoft announced yesterday (28), confirming that Windows 10 will end support services on October 14, 2025. The 22H2 version is the final version of Windows 10, but Microsoft also promises to continue to receive security updates every month until the end of support.

Microsoft recommends that Windows 10 users upgrade to the Windows 11 version immediately, but if users must keep using this version, they also call on users to update to the final version 22H2 to ensure that they can continue to receive monthly security update notifications before the end of support.

Since its launch in 2015, the Windows 10 system has undergone several version updates, but the final version 22H2 shows the clues of the “retirement arrangement”. The 22H2 version focuses on “fixing bugs or improving stability” and does not bring A substantially larger feature update.