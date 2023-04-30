Home » Windows 10 will withdraw from this day, Microsoft announces that “no more feature updates”: quickly upgrade Win11 | New technology information
Technology

Windows 10 will withdraw from this day, Microsoft announces that “no more feature updates”: quickly upgrade Win11 | New technology information

by admin
Windows 10 will withdraw from this day, Microsoft announces that “no more feature updates”: quickly upgrade Win11 | New technology information

Comprehensive report by United News Network

The Windows 10 system is about to retire.Schematic / Reuters

Microsoft (Microsoft) issued an important notice announcing that the support life cycle of the Windows 10 operating system will end on October 14, 2025, and encourages all users to upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system as soon as possible.

Microsoft announced yesterday (28), confirming that Windows 10 will end support services on October 14, 2025. The 22H2 version is the final version of Windows 10, but Microsoft also promises to continue to receive security updates every month until the end of support.

Microsoft recommends that Windows 10 users upgrade to the Windows 11 version immediately, but if users must keep using this version, they also call on users to update to the final version 22H2 to ensure that they can continue to receive monthly security update notifications before the end of support.

Since its launch in 2015, the Windows 10 system has undergone several version updates, but the final version 22H2 shows the clues of the “retirement arrangement”. The 22H2 version focuses on “fixing bugs or improving stability” and does not bring A substantially larger feature update.

Microsoft Windows 10 operating system

recommended article

See also  Google brings WebGPU to Chrome 113 beta

You may also like

New series and films on Netflix in May...

New Apple Apple Watch patent: the strap is...

Cheap mobile phone contracts in May 23

“Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” the highest level AI...

Scientists are figuring out how to decipher people’s...

45 years and still working! NASA extends 3-year...

Space news up to date 2023: All details...

Qualcomm pushes Snapdragon GSR new high-definition gaming technology!...

Open letter warns against manipulative AI

Seagate unveils 22TB HDD IronWolf Pro with CMR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy