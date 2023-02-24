8
Intervention by the Carabinieri, he has been identified
(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 24 – This morning the carabinieri of the Naples San Giovanni a Teduccio station intervened at the sea hospital. A patient, irritated by the long waiting times in the emergency room, reported the military, damaged the panel of one of the entrance doors. He then walked away. There are no injuries. The man has been identified.
(ANSA).
