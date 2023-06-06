Masturbation is a subject that has been surrounded by taboos and stigmas throughout history.

It has often been associated with adolescence and early sexual experimentation, but what happens when a person reaches adulthood? Is it normal to masturbate as an adult?

Below, we’ll cover some key concepts, common myths, and associated benefits.

1. Taboo and masturbation

Society has tended to view masturbation as a private and shameful subject, especially when it comes to sexuality in adulthood.

However, it is essential to remember that masturbation is a natural and healthy sexual practice, both in adolescence and in adult life.

Although it can be an uncomfortable topic to discuss openly, understanding and normalizing this practice is critical to fostering a positive attitude toward sexuality.

2. Sexuality in adulthood

Sexuality evolves throughout a person’s life, and this includes the way masturbation is experienced.

As one moves into adulthood, experiences, relationships, and responsibilities can influence the frequency and motivations to masturbate.

Some people can continue to masturbate regularly, while others may experience changes in their sexual preferences and behaviors.

3. Myths and realities

There are many myths surrounding masturbation in adulthood. Below, we will examine some of the most common and provide information based on scientific evidence:

– “Masturbation is only for single people”: Fake. Both single people and those in a relationship can masturbate.

Masturbation can be a form of self-care, sexual exploration, and release of tension, regardless of marital status.

– “Masturbation is a substitute for sexual intercourse”: Fake. While masturbation can be a stand-alone sexual practice, it doesn’t necessarily replace intimate relationships with other people.

Sexuality is diverse and can include both masturbation and sexual relations with partners.

– “Masturbation is addictive”: Fake. Masturbation is an autonomous and healthy practice. Although some people may experience a frequent desire to masturbate, this is not considered an addiction.

It is important to distinguish between healthy sexual practice and compulsive behavior that causes problems in everyday life.

4. Benefits of masturbation in adult life

Masturbation can have physical and emotional health benefits in later life. Some of these benefits include:

– Release of stress and sexual tension.

– Mood improvement and anxiety relief.

– Exploration of one’s own body and discovery of sexual preferences.

– Improved sleep quality.

– Strengthening of the pelvic floor and prevention of problems related to sexual health.

Masturbation is a normal and healthy sexual practice for adults. It is important to break the taboo and remove the stigmas associated with it in order to promote an attitude

positive towards sexuality.

Each person has their own preferences and rhythms in relation to masturbation, and it is essential to respect and understand this diversity.

As long as it is done consensually, respectfully, and without interfering with daily life, masturbation can be a form of self-care, sexual exploration, and personal enjoyment in adult life.

