At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping achieved supreme power that can be tied with Mao Zedong. However, the phrases “two establishments” and “people’s leader” that symbolize Xi’s absolute power disappeared from the new version of the party constitution released on Wednesday. Analysts pointed out that the power struggle in Zhongnanhai is unfolding in a more secretive and dangerous way. At the same time, the awakening of the people is bringing new changes to China.

According to Xinhua News Agency, on the morning of October 27, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, led Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, to Yan’an, Shaanxi.

According to the news, Xi Jinping and others visited the site of the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of China and the former residence of Mao Zedong, and visited the Yan’an Memorial Hall.

Every time Xi Jinping is elected as the leader of the Communist Party of China, there is a ceremony of “pilgrimage” to the birthplace of the Communist Party.

After the closing of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, on October 31, 2017, Xi Jinping led Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, to Shanghai and Jiaxing, Zhejiang to watch the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai and Jiaxing, Zhejiang. South Lake Red Boat, a review of the history of the CCP.

This time Xi Jinping went to Yan’an, the situation seems to be different.

The outside world agrees that Xi Jinping won an “overwhelming” victory at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and his power has reached the peak, which can be tied with Mao Zedong. However, the acquisition of this supreme power seems to come from a Faustian-like deal. The British BBC is keen to point out that the CCP has just entrusted “victory” to Xi Jinping.

However, according to the law summarized by Chinese culture, extremes of things turn into opposites, and extremes of joy give rise to sadness. In Xi Jinping’s “overwhelming” victory, turmoil and crisis are buried.

The First Plenary Session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held on October 23. At noon on the same day, Xi Jinping led the new Standing Committee to meet with reporters and showed the outside world a lineup of Xi’s family and army.

On the 24th, Xi Jinping attended the meeting of leading cadres of the Communist Party of China and emphasized that the central task of the army in the next five years is to achieve the goal of the army’s centenary struggle.

On the 25th, Xi Jinping presided over the meeting of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee to review the “Several Regulations of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Strengthening and Maintaining the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the CPC Central Committee” and the “Detailed Implementation Rules for the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to Implement the Eight Provisions of the Central Committee”.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency report, the meeting emphasized that it is necessary to “deeply understand” the analysis and judgment of the CPC Central Committee on domestic and foreign situations…. Leading cadres at all levels must have the courage to fight and be good at fighting; to “Two Maintenance”.

On the 26th, the full text of the new party constitution of the Communist Party of China was released, and media interpretation found that “two establishments” did not appear in the new version of the party constitution, only “two maintenances” were written.

On October 26, the CCTV news client reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the annual awards dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations.

According to CCTV news, Xi Jinping congratulated Evan Greenberg, vice chairman of the board of directors of the National Committee on US-China Relations and chairman of Anda Group, for the award, and expressed appreciation for the committee’s promotion of Sino-US relations and exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Xi Jinping hopes that the committee will continue to play a role in helping China-US relations return to the track of healthy and stable development.

Subtle and Fundamental Changes

The trajectory of Xi Jinping’s activities from the 23rd to the 26th is very short. From the victory attitude on the 23rd to the hope that the Sino-US relationship will return to the “healthy and stable” track on the 26th, this change is not a big one.

There are several events running through it, which play a key restrictive role for Xi Jinping.

The first is the Taiwan issue, which is currently the focus of US-China relations.

Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China not to give up force to attack Taiwan. The CCP held the first plenary session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 23, and elected the chairman of the Central Military Commission, two vice-chairmen and four other members.

The military commission is chaired by Xi Jinping, vice-chairmen are Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, and members include Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin.

He Weidong, the planner of the military exercise around Taiwan, was promoted by Xi Jinping to the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, which increased the outside world‘s concerns about the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, emphasized on October 26 that “entering a new era and a new journey” and advancing the “reunification of the motherland” into a new historical position.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently issued three consecutive warnings that Beijing will increase pressure on Taiwan, hoping to significantly speed up the timetable to seize Taiwan. However, Blinken also reiterated the determination of the United States to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Blinken said at an event hosted by Bloomberg on the 26th: “When it comes to Taiwan, stand up to the decades-old claim that these differences must be peacefully managed and resolved, and there cannot and should not be any single-mindedness about the status quo. change, especially by force. And we have an enduring interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

He added: “That’s a solid fundamental American interest, an interest we’re determined to uphold.”

U.S. military officials have said Xi may try to seize Taiwan by 2027, the 100th anniversary of the communist army.

Faced with the determination of the United States to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the annual awards dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, hoping that the committee can help China-US relations return to the track of healthy and stable development and release a signal of relaxation.

Second, the Hu Jintao incident caused global public opinion to ferment.

On October 25, the new Politburo of the Communist Party of China held a meeting, and one of the documents reviewed was entitled “Several Provisions on Strengthening and Maintaining the Centralized and Unified Leadership of the Party Central Committee”.

On October 26, Akio Yaita, director of the Taipei branch of Japan’s “Sankei Shimbun”, told The Epoch Times that Xi Jinping’s deliberation of such a document at a Politburo meeting should have something to do with Hu Jintao’s departure. Akio Yaita believes that, judging from this Politburo meeting, Xi Jinping is still taking precautions, “It seems that he already has power from the outside, but when he comes up, he still emphasizes the centralized leadership of the party, which shows that he still has a very strong sense of power. of insecurity.”

Someone suggested on social platforms that if the Hu Jintao incident spreads widely within the wall, it might become the fuse for the collapse of the regime. This is also what Xi Jinping is most afraid of now. What actually happened to Hu Jintao is not important, what matters is public opinion What do you want to believe? Xi’s re-election has not gained widespread public support. If Hu Jintao died suddenly or could not show up, it would arouse suspicion that Xi was murdering his predecessor, directly involving the issue of the legitimacy of Xi’s re-election. , Xi may face a coup or a series of political storms.

Third, two establishments have become two safeguards, and the leaders of the people have disappeared.

The final version of the amendments to the CCP constitution, released on Wednesday, described Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as “the essence of the Chinese culture and spirit of the times” and proposed to “strengthen the four consciousnesses, strengthen the four A self-confidence, to achieve “two maintenance”, but “two establishment” and “people’s leader” did not appear.

The media commented that from the results after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there is no objection to the establishment of Xi’s core.

Ming Juzheng, an honorary professor of the Department of Politics at National Taiwan University, believes that “two safeguards” already implies “two establishments”, but it is not specified, and it is the result of high-level consultations in the CCP.

However, some analysts have clearly pointed out that establishment and maintenance are quite different from the literal interpretation. Establishment means that it cannot be changed, but maintenance seems to mean that this thing is not unbreakable, it is not an immutable guiding principle, and it needs everyone to take care of it. From the point of view of this change, although subtle and subtle, its meaning is worlds apart.

The analysis believes that the official “people’s leader” of the CCP did not appear before, which may indicate some kind of change, and it is a change worthy of continuous attention, because the title of “people’s leader” was once publicly used by the CCP official.

The British BBC Chinese website reported on October 19 that Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Policy Research Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, described Xi Jinping, the top leader of the Communist Party of China, as a “people’s leader who everyone expects” at the press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 17.

British media reported that the public use of this honorary title may show that Xi Jinping is moving towards a clearer centralization of power.

Regarding the revision of the CCP constitution, it is expected that the CCP will incorporate the so-called “two establishments” into the party constitution – “two establishments” refer to establishing the core of Xi Jinping’s Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, establishing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics guiding position of thought.

Tian Peiyan said at the press conference that the “two establishments” are the major political achievements of the CCP in the new era, and the decisive factor for the historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country.

British media have noticed that Xi Jinping’s dedicated pages on Chinese official media websites such as Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily and CCTV have clearly referred to him as “People’s Leader Xi Jinping”.

Experts say the signs appear to be that the 20th Party Congress will establish Xi Jinping’s supremacy in the party, a sign that he may be the leader for life.

Analysts said that the “respectful title” of “people’s leader” was not written into the party constitution, and Xi Jinping’s mentality of “lifelong leader” may have changed.

Fourth, the Wall Street Journal released clues about Xi Jinping’s successor.

As the Wall Street Journal, which accurately predicted the candidates for the new Standing Committee of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, published an article on October 25, saying that the successor of Xi Jinping has not appeared at the current 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, but what about the next one?

Next, the report provides 5 possible candidates to observe.

Analysts reminded that this should not be a general release, but under internal and external pressure. Xi Jinping also felt that the crisis faced by the CCP was different from the past, and it was likely to be unstoppable. The country is the people, and the people are the country. There may be new changes in the slogan of the Communist Party of China, that is, the people’s spirit of pursuing freedom and democracy is awakening, and the CCP will soon be in danger. In this case, what “leader” and what “establishment” has become a dream bubble, a mirage.

The release of the Wall Street Journal can be said to be meaningful.

The “complete victory” of Xi Jinping’s 20th National Congress of power quickly began to change in the internal and external crises. What is “established” and what is “people’s leader” has become a joke.

The British media reported yesterday (October 26) that the CCP seems to have entrusted “victory” to Xi Jinping, and they made a Faustian deal. However, in a flash, the entrusted person seems to be facing Various risks and storms, has the CCP changed its mind?

On October 27, Xi Jinping led the new Standing Committee members to Yan’an to “worship the mountains”, which seems to be a very routine move, but there may be other reasons behind it.

The outside world has long judged that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a turning point, a turning point of where China and the world are heading.

