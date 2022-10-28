A conference on women’s leadership roles is currently taking place in Paris, France. On this occasion, the Pope tweeted, pointing to a joint effort to make women more respected, recognized and involved.

(Vatican News Network)The conference on women in leadership was held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 27-28 October. On this occasion, the Pope tweeted on his Twitter account on the 27th, writing, “If women are at the center of decision-making, many choices of death can be avoided!” He repeated his call for greater awareness of them A commitment to great respect and recognition, and their wider participation. This conference is organized by the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to UNESCO and Caritas International under the auspices of UNESCO.

During the first day of the meeting, the speakers presented some disturbing data. For example, 11.5 billion girls cannot go to school, only 5% of women in the world are at decision-making level, etc. The purpose of this conference is to explore the challenges women face at all levels of society, focus on the barriers that prevent women from gaining leadership and decision-making levels, and propose effective strategies on how to remove these barriers.

During the meeting, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, in his extensive speech, referred to the education and value of women as a gift of humanity. In addition to Cardinal Parolin, the Holy See was also represented at the meeting by Mgr. Eric Soviguidi, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to UNESCO, who pointed out the suffering of women due to discrimination. “We suffer from the consequences of this inequality and discrimination, which affects women, indigenous peoples, migrants and refugees, and people with disabilities,” warned Msgr. Soveguidi.

The theme for the second day, October 28, was “Looking to the Future”. Speakers also focused on how to overcome current obstacles.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn