A few days ago, Colombia received the news that isabella echeverri, one of the best players in our country in women’s soccer, retired from the sport after a great career at the local and international level. Now, the former Colombian player is in the news because of her response to the statements of the coach of the Colombia women’s team, Nelson Abadía.

Prior to FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand halfway through the year, football in this category begins to give people something to talk about, not only with the pass of Linda Caicedo to Real Madridalso with the players who will be part of the call for the World Cup.

Despite the fact that there are many players who have the capabilities to represent the country in a new World Cup, the fight to be in that call will be open and the players of the Women’s League in Colombia They will have the opportunity to demonstrate their talent.

While this situation is happening, Nelson Abbeycoach of the Colombian team, spoke to the press about the current situation of the Colombian women’s team in all its categories, in addition to giving his opinion on the player’s retirement isabella echeverri.

“Isabella Echeverri was important for the National Team but now we are in a renewal process”, commented on Caracol Radio’s ‘El Carrusel’ about the former Colombian player. This provoked a response from Isabella, who decided to use her Twitter to reply to Abadía’s message.

“I think it is the first time he has said my name in 2 years and I feel that it is only because he can no longer summon me. I hope that the other players who have earned at least one opportunity in the national team would pronounce this way.”wrote on his Twitter, Echeverri.