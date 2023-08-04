Home » Installation of photo fines on MIO buses advances
News

Installation of photo fines on MIO buses advances

by admin
Installation of photo fines on MIO buses advances

In order to guarantee the exclusivity of the lane of the MIO mass transportation system, the installation of fine cameras in the articulated buses is progressing.

This was announced by the Secretary of Security of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, who indicated that “we are making various efforts to install cameras on some MIO buses that will allow us to control the invasion of the exclusive lane, they are in process.”

The official explained that “we hope that in the next few days this system, which is already allowed by law, will come into operation and will generate conditions for mobility in the system aided by the agreement we have with the police, which is already yielding important results in reduction of criminal activities and behaviors contrary to coexistence throughout the mass transportation system”.

Installation

As reported by Dranguet, “some cameras are already installed and are in the test phases so that they can be put into operation and be able to impose the appropriate photo fines for this case.”

He described the system as “innovative and it will allow us to exercise control in the exclusive lane of the MIO to generate order in that space of the city.”

The Secretary of Security of Cali made a “call to the public to respect traffic regulations, respect the exclusive lane of MIO, the system that transports Cali and we must respect it.”

Health insurance

As will be recalled, after a month of initiating the security agreement between the police, Metrocali and Security and Justice in the MIO mass system, there are still complaints from bus users about public order situations within the transport, including to the people who invade the exclusive lane of the MIO.

See also  EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Losses in the real estate platform segment weigh on the second quarter and lead to a forecast adjustment page 1

As it became known, the Ministry of Transportation apparently gave the Secretariat the green light to promote a pilot plan for the installation of mobile photodetection cameras on public service buses.

According to the Cali authorities, around 200 vehicles are fined daily for traveling through this space and the majority are motorcycles, which do not usually respect the exclusivity of these roads.

Faculty

On the other hand, the Secretary of Mobility of Cali, William Vallejo, affirmed that the Ministry of Transportation “authorizes us so that we can use automatic and semi-automatic photodetection systems, to control these people who irrationally insist on using a lane for which is for the exclusive use of transport”.

The cameras would be installed in the front of the MIO to capture the license plates of motorcycles and cars invading these roads.

Vallejo indicated that “they are perfectly legal to use, because they will come out and say that they are illegal and a number of things, to try to blur a process.”

Comments

You may also like

where they are in the house and how...

Former Chinese Political Figure Shen Deyong Convicted of...

Blues music is heard all over Haapsalu

Former Senator Rodrigo Rivera, put the ‘golden brooch’...

Updates to the Interoperability Model of the Public...

PNC captures a dangerous gang member in the...

Seventy-five polling stations will work in Santa Marta

People’s Soldiers Rush to the Rescue: Building an...

He throws himself into the water for a...

FIFA investigates the Zambian coach after being accused...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy