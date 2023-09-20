Island of peace – Diario El Mercurio

This is how our city and Ecuador were known.

But now in the news that is spread the red breaking latest news is permanent.

Sometime during a tour of cities in other countries, it was striking to hear or read very little about our facts or events. We asked the reason for such a situation and they responded that the news actually highlighted the positive or negative facts of global impact that were in greater proportion. To a large extent they corresponded to the list of violence, wars and conflicts or economic crimes that affected the world, crimes against humanity or those caused by mafias. But since Ecuador in those years, the seventies to the nineties of the 20th century, was not a daily victim of these violations, we did not appear in the spaces of journalism or international television, but we did when something of cultural or political significance happened, such as the works of Guayasamín. or the institutional stability between 1948 to 1960 with the governments of Plaza, Ponce and Velasco in contrast to the turbulence of the years 95 to 2000, highlighting the economic security achieved with dollarization.

Today, the situation is very opposite, local and international news is made due to the absurdity of institutional insecurity and dominant corruption like never before in the sinister decade that eats away at the functions of the state and the power of narcopolitics, the constitutional absurdity of universal citizenship when no other state recognizes it or because a madman assumes that he has come from the stars to destroy the minimum of neatness and good sense that still remained in the judicial function due to the tumorous existence of the CPCCS and more products of the 2008 Constitution.

This is the reality for which we are in the news but which shows that the island of peace no longer exists. (EITHER)

Previous articleKendry conquers England

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

