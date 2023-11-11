Israel announced “tactical” break and Gaza escape routes

A “tactical” pause in fighting was also announced for the refugee district of Jabalia. “Military activities” will be suspended in the district in the north of the coastal strip between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CET) for “humanitarian purposes,” the military said on Saturday.

According to the information, residents should also use the time window to go to the south of the coastal area. The army therefore wants to provide safe conduct for a total of seven hours on a route that has already been used in the past. “For your safety, please join the hundreds of thousands of residents who have moved south in recent days,” an army spokesman wrote in Arabic on X (formerly Twitter). People could also use a second route on the coast to escape south, it said.

The army also asked civilians to contact them if Hamas prevented them from escaping. The military provided, among other things, a telephone number.

The US National Security Council Communications Director, John Kirby, recently announced that Israel had agreed to daily, four-hour humanitarian breaks in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

There have also been repeated Israeli air strikes in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to the army, there are only targeted attacks on Hamas leaders in the areas designated for the civilian population. People live there under precarious conditions. Aid organizations speak of a humanitarian catastrophe.

