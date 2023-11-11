Lustenauer’s farewell performance in the Reichshofstadion – sport.ORF.at

After a more than poor season so far, Austria from Lustenau is hoping for a worthy farewell to their previous home in their last game in the Admiral Bundesliga at the Reichshofstadion. Ideally, the disastrous record of three points from 13 games so far should be improved with a win against RZ Pellets WAC.

After the game, Lustenau gives the big farewell party from the home crowd. Austria will play in Bregenz while the new Reichshofstadion is being built (cost: 18 million euros). Since pitch heating is mandatory in the Bundesliga, the Lustenauers contributed 600,000 euros to install one. Otherwise, Austria would have had to set up alternative quarters in Innsbruck.

After the unfortunate 0-1 loss at Wiener Austria, Lustenau coach Markus Mader saw a “different face” in his team than in the previous defeats. Mader was hoping for a sense of achievement when he said goodbye. “An incredible story is coming to an end, so it would be even nicer if we ended this chapter of the Reichshofstadion with a victory,” said the Vorarlberg player. He is still missing striker Lukas Fridrikas (muscle injury), central defender Kennedy Boateng, who was signed this week, could make his debut. However, the 26-year-old was still missing permission to play.

WAC on a high after derby victory

After the 4-0 win in the Carinthian derby over Austria Klagenfurt, the Wolfsbergers travel to the “demolition party” in Lustenau with a lot of self-confidence. With a success in Lustenau, the “Wolves” would gain important points in the race for a place in the top six. Manfred Schmid, who is serving his red card suspension, is only there as a spectator. “We all enjoyed the derby win, it was a lot of fun for us. We want to take this fun with us into the game against Austria Lustenau,” said the WAC head coach.

Admiral Bundesliga, 14. Round

Saturday, 5 p.m.:

Austria Lustenau – WAC

Reichshofstadion

Possible lineups:

Lustenau: Schierl – Anderson, Moltenis, Mätzler, Grujcic, Diallo – Tiefenbach, Surdanovic, Rhein – J. Schmid, Baden-Frederiksen

WAC: Bonmann – Baumgartner, Piesinger, Kennedy – Jasic, Tijani, Omic, Scherzer – Ballo, Bamba, Boakye

