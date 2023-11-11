Đina Džinović showed the interior of the 2 million euro villa | Entertainment

In 2021, Haris Džinović and his family moved into his villa in Senjak, which he had been building since 2017.

Source: Instagram/djinadzinovic

Djina has now posed in the luxurious living room of the family villa, which is made of marble and has a huge fireplace in the center. The interior is further embellished by the contrast of black and white marble, crystal chandeliers, and a glass railing on the staircase.

In this project, the singer invested, as it was written, about 2 million eurosand the works lasted so long because he constantly changed the designs, and the already built walls were being demolished, so that everything would fit into his vision of an ideal home, which the singer also talked about publicly.

“I’m constantly changing. I’m not an architect, I’m not a construction engineer, or a staticsman. I don’t read blueprints or plans. I see when something is built and then I react. I tell them: ‘Tear down this wall because I don’t like it, give me another one, expand it. garage so that I don’t enter through the eye of a needle.” These are completely normal changes during construction, I don’t understand why I would be difficult because of that. I pay for it and I want it to look the way I want it to. On the other hand, the architect and the engineer build it and leave, and I stay here. So, I build for myself, not for them,” Haris once said.



See description

ĐINA DŽINOVIĆ SHOWED THE INTERIOR OF THE 2 MILLION EURO VILLA! Fireplace, marble and glass fence – everything is bursting with LUXURY! PHOTO

Hide description

Source: Instagram/djinadzinovicNo. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: Instagram/djinadzinovicNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: Instagram/djinadzinovicNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/djinadzinovicNo. image: 7 4 / 7 Source: Instagram/djinadzinovicNo. image: 7 5 / 7 Source: Instagram / djinadzinovicNo. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: Instagram/djinadzinovicNo. image: 7 7 / 7

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Facebook

X

