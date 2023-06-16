Srdjan Djokovic wants to return Novak’s courts | Sport

Srđan Djokovic wants to return Novak’s courts to the ownership of his family, instead of the city of Belgrade.

Source: MN Press

Novak Djokovic returned the tennis courts at Dorćol to the city of Belgrade, and his father Srđan wants to return them. He issued a statement stating that “he will seek any modality of partnership with the city and retaking the field”. As a reminder, the “Novak” tennis club was shut down on June 1 after 15 years of existence and a large number of tournaments were played there.

The aforementioned center was also used by Novak whenever he came to Serbia and trained there. “After the expressed intention of Novak Đoković and his company to withdraw from the partnership with the city in connection with the business and activities of the tennis court ‘Novak’ at the tennis courts ‘Milan Gale Muškatirović’ I am informing the media that, in consultation with my family, I am ready to either personally or through one of the companies we own continue to cooperate with the city regarding the business and activities of the tennis center“. is stated at the beginning of the announcement carried by “RTS”.

Srdjan hopes to receive a positive response. “In the shortest possible time, we will offer the city some of the modalities of cooperation or public partnership that would enable this tennis center to continue to perform the activity for which it is intended for the benefit of the tennis sport of Belgrade and Serbia. We hope that city leaders will respond positively to this initiative of ours in the name of the future of tennis“, the announcement concludes.