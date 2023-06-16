Rodri (Spain): “We cannot miss this opportunity”

Rodri (middle of Spain): “First of all, I’m delighted with my season. It was a massive effort, with the World Cup right in the middle and all those club competitions culminating in that historic treble. Now, with the selection, we have to take that last step. To arrive here in the final phase, to play against Italy, a very good team, and to have played the match that we did… It was a complete performance.
We started very well and had to hang on after the equaliser. But we didn’t give up and the team responded well. We have the opportunity to win a trophy on Sunday and that has to be highlighted. We cannot miss these opportunities. We have an opportunity to win a title after so long. We will give everything we have. »