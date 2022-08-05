Original title: The latest gold medal list of the World Women’s Volleyball League, Italy’s first championship, Brazil’s 3 consecutive Asian and Italian 4 people into the best team

In the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball League final, Italy beat Brazil 3-0 to win the championship for the first time. They also became the first championship team outside the United States.

The 3 innings were: 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.

Agnu scored 21 points, Posetti 11 points, Chiricella 9 points, Danesi 9 points, Pietrini 8 points. Kirch 14 points, Gabi 11 points, Carroll 8 points, Anna Christina 6 points, Bergman 3 points. Aegnu was restrained to a certain extent, but his teammates played in a relatively balanced manner.

Brazil has won the runner-up three times in a row. The first two finals were lost to Team USA.

In the selection of the best team, Italy also won a big victory. Agnu became the league’s MVP and was named the best supporter. Posetti and Brazil’s Gabi were awarded the best main attack. Best secondary attack Brazil’s Carroll and Serbia’s Stevanovic. Best setter Oro. Deguinaro is the best free man. No Chinese team was selected for the best team.

So far, excluding the predecessor World Women’s Volleyball Grand Prix (1993-2017), the World Women’s Volleyball League has completed four competitions, and the United States has three crowns, still ranking first.

Italy has a crown and ranks second.

Brazil is a three-time runner-up and third.

Turkey has a runner-up, a third, and a fourth.

China has two thirds and fifth.

Serbia is third and sixth.

