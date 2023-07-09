Israel seizes 44,000 acres of land owned by Palestinians

According to the report published by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Separation Wall (Wall of Shame) and the Council for Combating Jewish Settlements, regarding Israel’s violations in the first 6 months of 2023, Israeli forces, 256 separate demolitions in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. performed. In these demolitions, 303 buildings, including a Palestinian school, were razed to the ground. Demolition […]

