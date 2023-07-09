Heat stroke is an abnormal rise in body temperature: intervening immediately is essential, here’s how

Heatstroke is a condition that can have serious repercussions, so it is important to pay the utmost attention: how to intervene.

It happens especially in summer but it can also happen in other conditions when there is a sudden rise in water temperature body temperature over 40 degrees.

It’s not the fever but an immediate change which can happen at any age but be risky especially for the elderly and children.

A condition, therefore, that absolutely must not be taken lightly, but to which particular attention and care must be paid. Here’s how to intervene promptly and avoid major damage.

Heat stroke: how to manage it

Heatstroke can lead to damage to organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles until death. In fact, the resulting shock affects blood pressure, which suddenly decreases. It usually occurs when there are very high external temperatures and particularly humid climates. Or when playing sports in difficult conditions, which trigger the increase in body temperature.

How to manage a sudden heatstroke

The symptoms of heat stroke can vary. It can, in fact, take over with a general malaise and may even be followed by nausea, vomiting, difficulty in breathing, cramps and confusion. To prevent it, it is essential not to expose yourself to the sun during the hottest hours, pay attention to poorly ventilated places, always dress with light products, wearing light-colored clothes and drinking lots of water. Maximum attention, moreover, for those who take diuretics and other similar products. Also, it’s important to avoid physical activity when it does too hot and help the body stabilize when it is in a different climate than it has become accustomed to.

In case of problems caused by heatstroke specific tests such as urine and blood may be required to determine the levels of sodium, magnesium, potassium. The possible treatments when the person manifests the illness are:

take the subject to a cool place;remove all unnecessary clothing;make compresses of cold water on the head, armpits and groin to restore the temperature; spray water all over the body.

The immediate intervention of the sanitary takes place with thermal blankets for cooling the body, use of ice and even immersion in freezing water. The goal is to bring down the temperature and restore the functioning of the body. To prevent this from happening, given the very high summer temperatures, doctors advise against exposure to the sun between 11 and 16 o’clock at any age, to be careful, use sun protection and always wet the head.

In case of fainting it is important to implement the practices described and immediately contact the emergency services for the intervention of the case, especially when you are on the beach. No drugs are needed, but if the person is conscious, it is helpful to drink small sips of water.

