Pregnant African American woman thrown to the ground and handcuffed by police: new video of violence in the United States

New episode of violence from the police in United States. In Florida, a Boca Ratonbody cam footage of a police officer, Matthew McNicholshow a African American woman, pregnant, pulled out of her car, beaten to the ground and handcuffed. According to local media, the episode dates back to May 22 but the story went viral after the news that the policeman has resigned but will not be prosecuted.

BocaNewsNow.com he said that the agent, together with a colleague, had intervened after a request for intervention by a passerby who had seen a man and a woman having an animated discussion in an SUV in which there was also a child. The two policemen asked the woman and man in the car about show documents and driving licence, but the woman, clearly in an altered psychological state, replied that it was her right to stay in the car. The climate has gradually warmed up.

The policeman threatened to arrest her, the woman reacted by insulting him, and saying several times “don’t touch me, don’t touch me”. For two minutes the officer repeated that she would arrest both of them if they “continued not to cooperate”. Finally he pulled the woman out, Nerillia Laurent six months pregnant, from his vehicle and placed her in custody. The man who was in the vehicle fled the scene – leaving the child unattended – but he returned moments later saying he feared for his safety. The Chief of Police Michael Miuccio released this statement via social media: “There is understandable public concern about the arrest of a woman on May 22 after we were called about a domestic dispute that allegedly occurred in and around a car on Congress Avenue. While responding officers had a duty to identify those involved and investigate whether a crime had occurred or if anyone was at risk, one of our officer’s actions did not help resolve the situation.”

