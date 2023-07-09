Tour de France: Climbing show in Pyrenees at Woods

Tour de France

Michael Woods won the mountain finish on the legendary Puy de Dome in the Pyrenees in the 110th Tour de France. After the 13.3-kilometer climb with an average incline of 7.7 percent, the Canadian clinched victory on the ninth stage on Sunday ahead of Frenchman Pierre Latour and Slovenian Matej Mohoric.



09.07.2023 18.40

Online since today, 6.40 p.m

The American Matteo Jorgenson, who was in the lead with around 500 meters to go, had to settle for fourth place. Felix Gall finished the stage in 21st place after a strong performance.

In the overall standings, second-placed Slovenian Tadej Pogacar finished 13th on the day. (+8:19 minutes) eight seconds ahead of the leader Jonas Vingegaard, who finishes immediately behind him, the Dane now has 17 seconds left.

Spectators cause trouble

Belgian Steff Cras, meanwhile, has blamed a fan for his Tour de France exit. “If a spectator walks more than a meter on the street and doesn’t move when the field comes, he better stays at home,” wrote the 27-year-old on Twitter over the weekend. “You have no respect for the drivers. I hope you feel real guilty. I had to leave the tour because of you.”

Cras fell a few kilometers from the finish of stage eight in Limoges on Saturday. The reason was not clear from the TV pictures. Cras sustained bruises to his hip and elbow in the fall.

A day later Lilian Calmajane fell. The Frenchman got tangled in a clothesline hanging in front of a camper van on the side of the road. He was unharmed. Before continuing the ride, Calmajane cursed towards the spectators.

Rest is the order of the day on Monday

After the first rest day on Monday, the tour will continue on Tuesday with the tenth stage over 167.2 kilometers from Vulcania to Issoire. With five medium-difficult mountain classifications, there is constant ups and downs in the Massif Central, which should accommodate a breakaway group.

Saint Leonard de Noblat – Puy de Dome (182.5 km/BAK) 1. Michael Woods CAN 4:19:41 2. Pierre Latour FRA + 0:28 3. Matej Mohoric SLO 0:35 4. Matteo Jorgenson USA -” – 5. Clement Berthet FRA 0:55 6. Neilson Powless USA 1:23 7. Alexei Luzenko KAZ 1:39 8. Gregaard Jonas Wilsly DEN 1:58 9. Mathieu Burgaudeau FRA 2:16 10. David de la Cruz ESP 2 :34 13. Tadej Pogacar SLO 8:19 14. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 8:27 19. Jai Hindley AUS 9:33 21.

Felix Gall

AUT

9:54

35.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

16:07

64.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

22:20

82.

Marco Haller

AUT

25:42

134.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

28:56

156.

Michael Gogl

AUT

29:56

Standing behind nine of 21 stages: 1. Jonas Vingegaard DEN 38:38:03 2. Tadej Pogacar SLO + 0:17 3. Jai Hindley AUS 2:40 4. Carlos Rodriguez ESP 4:22 5. Adam Yates GBR 4:3 6. Simon Yates GBR 4:44 7. Tom Pidcock GBR 5:26 8. David Gaudu FROM 6:01 9. Sepp Kuss USA 6:45 10. Romain Bardet FROM 6:5

Felix Gall

AUT

9:46

42.

Felix Großschartner

AUT

48:21

63.

Gregor Muehlberger

AUT

1:08:40

89.

Patrick Konrad

AUT

1:25:31

97.

Marco Haller

AUT

1:33:36

141.

Michael Gogl

AUT

1:56:47