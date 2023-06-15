“It broke my soul to remember that”

In an interview, Alberto del Castillo, known on social networks as ‘El Gatales’, spoke with the vallenato singer Elder Dayán about his relationship with his brother Martín Elías.

Initially, the influencer asked him what was the last conversation he had with ‘The earthquake’. almost crying, Elder recalled the last musical presentation in which she sang with him.

According to the son of Diomedes Díaz, they sang together for the last time on March 1, 2017 in Uribia, La Guajira, at a patronal festival. “On the first of March of this year I became sentimental because it was the Uribia festivities, and Martín died in April. The last time we sang together was the first of March 6 years ago when the City Hall hired the two of us to do a presentation. This year I went to sing there and in front of the public I said that the last time he had sung with Martín it had been there I paid him a small tribute and my soul broke because that guy was another pod for me, I loved him a lot”, he expressed melancholic.

From that presentation there were some videos that are published on Youtube accounts. in the clips the Díaz brothers are heard interpreting ‘Without knowing what awaits me’ immortalized in the voice of his father ‘El Cacique de La Junta’.

“Never!, but never in my life did I expect that goodbye

that hurts in my soul

I still love you, without knowing what awaits me

I am capable of risking my life, to have you again”, says a verse of the song.

From that presentation, the interpreter of ‘Reina Guajira’ recalls that, as if it were a premonition, Martín told the public: “When I leave I want you to support my brother Elder Dayán”. One month and 13 days later, ‘The earthquake’ died from a car accident.