It is possible to avoid diabetes! But how to know?

New York: Prevention of diabetes is possible but it is very important to know some things. According to a study, eating 80 percent of the day’s calories before 1 p.m. can help prevent type 2 diabetes.

A study led by scientists at New York University Grossman School of Medicine found that eating more food earlier in the day improved blood sugar fluctuations and reduced blood sugar levels. The duration of the overdose may decrease.

The team of researchers selected for the study 10 people who were obese and had high blood sugar levels. Half of the daily calories are taken after four o’clock in the afternoon). The participants ate one way in the first week and switched to another way in the second week.

During the study, participants were given enough calories to maintain their weight and wore blood sugar monitors throughout the process. The analysis found that when people consumed more calories before 1 p.m., they had normal According to the diet, the period during which blood sugar levels were high decreased compared to those who did not eat.

The study’s senior author, Jose Elman, said the researchers reduced the duration of blood sugar spikes in participants with the ETRF regimen in just one week. That is, if most of the food for the day is eaten in the early part of the day, then the amount of sugar in the blood decreases.