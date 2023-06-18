Home » It is possible to avoid diabetes! But how to know?
News

It is possible to avoid diabetes! But how to know?

by admin
It is possible to avoid diabetes! But how to know?

New York: Prevention of diabetes is possible but it is very important to know some things. According to a study, eating 80 percent of the day’s calories before 1 p.m. can help prevent type 2 diabetes.

A study led by scientists at New York University Grossman School of Medicine found that eating more food earlier in the day improved blood sugar fluctuations and reduced blood sugar levels. The duration of the overdose may decrease.

The team of researchers selected for the study 10 people who were obese and had high blood sugar levels. Half of the daily calories are taken after four o’clock in the afternoon). The participants ate one way in the first week and switched to another way in the second week.

During the study, participants were given enough calories to maintain their weight and wore blood sugar monitors throughout the process. The analysis found that when people consumed more calories before 1 p.m., they had normal According to the diet, the period during which blood sugar levels were high decreased compared to those who did not eat.

The study’s senior author, Jose Elman, said the researchers reduced the duration of blood sugar spikes in participants with the ETRF regimen in just one week. That is, if most of the food for the day is eaten in the early part of the day, then the amount of sugar in the blood decreases.

See also  More interlocking between the state and private sectors: Cuba plans corporate reform

You may also like

Final Fantasy 16 was originally planned as a...

Registration open for 23 courses in the Municipality...

requirements and province. Also for hired by GPS...

35% of the waste generated at home is...

Margot Robbie has revealed her only request for...

Tiki González pointed out that his first commitment...

This Monday, June 19, there is a peak...

Maturity: plenary meeting tomorrow, teachers take office –...

WHEN THE STEP-FATHER IS A BETTER FATHER THAN...

Bagadó: humanitarian aid in Alto Andágueda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy