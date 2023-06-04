Italy beat Colombia and eliminated it from the U-20 World Cup

Julian Andres Santa

The dream of the Colombian U-20 National Team, of being able to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup in Argentina, is over. The Tricolor was surpassed by Italy, who beat it by a score of 3-1. The Europeans took advantage of their strength with aerial balls and the tall stature of their players and in this way they got two of their three goals.

Early goals again

One of the main problems or difficulties that Colombia had in the U-20 World Cup was conceding goals early or starting losing in most of their matches and against the Italians it was no exception, also their rival took advantage of the forcefulness to liquidate the series.

The references did not appear

The only goal for Colombia was scored by Jhojan Torres, when the game was 0-3 behind Tricolor. On this occasion against the Italians, it was necessary for leading players to appear, such as Yaser Asprilla, Tomás Ángel, Óscar Cortés, among others.

Israel surprised

In the opening day of the quarterfinals yesterday, Israel delivered the shock and surprise by defeating Brazil 3-2 in a great game and eliminating it from the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, thus moving on to the semifinals.

schedule for today

12:30pm South Korea vs Nigeria

4:00 p.m. United States vs. Uruguay