Fans of the second division national football championship will again be in demand from Tuesday to Thursday. This on behalf of the eighteenth day. The Gbikinti leader will try to recover after the misstep of the past week.

Without respite for the residents of the D2. After the 17th day shelled last week, they return to the lawns from Tuesday to Thursday. Opening Tuesday, the second Doumbé offers its hospitality to Koroki Métètè at the municipal Kara. While Foukpa welcomes Maranatha to Sokodé. Most of the matches are played on Wednesday. Leader Gbikinti will try to get back on their feet against Foadan penultimate after their 0-1 loss last week. A meeting a priori within reach of the men of Adika Komi but beware of the burst of pride of the lions of Tône. Kotoko for his part will try to leave with the three points in front of Etoile Filante.

Here is the whole program :

Tuesday April 11

Municipal de Kara : Doumbé vs Koroki Métètè

Municipal of Sokode: Foukpa vs Maranatha

Wednesday April 12

Municipality of Kara : Gbikinti vs Foadan

Municipal d’Atakpamé : Ifodjè vs Agouwa

Grand stadium of Kpalimé: Kotoko vs Etoile Filante

Tabligbo Municipal : Arabia vs Agaza

Thursday April 13

Municipal de Kara : CDF Haknour vs JCA