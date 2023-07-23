Home » Italy: Malik Djibril leaves LR Vicenza (official)
Italy: Malik Djibril leaves LR Vicenza (official)

The young Togolese defensive midfielder Malik Djibril has signed up for Luchesse 1905 in the Italian C series.

LR Vicenza is dropping its Togolese defensive midfielder Malik Djibril at Luchesse 1905. The information was made official this Saturday by the Italian Serie C club. The 19-year-old signed a 3-year contract with Luchesse 1905. Back from loan, the Togolese U23 international Malik Djibril would not fit into the plans of the manager of LR Vicenza. Reason why he preferred to take the tangent. Now he belongs to LR Vicenza for the next 3 seasons.

Malik Djibril is one of the satisfactions of the U23 sparrowhawks during their last regrouping. He is very agile, technical and has a good vision of the game. His contribution would be positive for Luchesse 1905 who hopes to play at the top of the table.

