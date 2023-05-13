Itinerant route of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation arrived in Dosquebradas

1,800 students participated in the services fair of the municipality of Dosquebradas and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, which was held in front of the Manuel Elkin Patarroyo educational institution with the “Future Colombia” strategy.

The foregoing in the framework of early warning 001, which seeks to develop actions for the comprehensive prevention of different criminal phenomena at the social, community and individual level to stop violence against girls, boys and adolescents, so that attendees could access information , talks on crimes against minors, migration with human trafficking, among others.

The mayor of the municipality, Diego Ramos, shared the day with the attendees due to the importance of being a vulnerable population and because of his concern for the minors of the municipality.

“When there is an early warning, it is transversal with the entire national government, with all the ministries and really also with the department and with the municipality, that is a commitment from all the institutions to be able to continue advancing. This offer is very important because it is to give advice to our girls, boys and young people because that is where we want it to impact”, said Mayor Ramos Castaño.

The “Future Colombia” strategy places special emphasis on those types of violence in which girls, boys and adolescents, subjects of special constitutional protection who have prevailing rights, are victims.

For her part, the neighbor of the Blanca Otálvaro sector expressed “these offers are very good for young people and for the community it is very good that they are visiting us here in the César Augusto neighborhood and the school is very important that they are there because they are aware of the youth and children.