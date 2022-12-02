Home News It’s fine even without a degree
It’s fine even without a degree

Worker shortages are forcing companies to eliminate one of the main requirements for many high-paying jobs: college degrees. Big companies like Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Delta Air Lines and IBM, writes the Wall Street Journal, have reduced the educational qualifications required for certain tasks, focusing more on the experience and skills of the worker. The state of Maryland has done the same for public service jobs. According to research by the Burning Glass Institute, a study group that deals with the future of work, in November in the United States the jobs for which a degree is required were 41 percent of the total, compared to 46 percent recorded in 2019. before the pandemic.

