By Editorial EL PILÓN

Last Wednesday it became known that the Attorney General’s Office opened a preliminary investigation against the Valledupar councilors for allegedly receiving money to approve the creation of a Mixed Economy Society that will manage Valledupar transit and the public lighting concession.

The Attorney General learned of the complaint through social networks, where the version that the councilors had received $300 million pesos to give your positive vote.

In that sense, THE PYLON consulted the councilors of the municipality. Most of them pointed out that these are electoral year slanders.

“It is an inquiry that apparently arises from speculation and malicious rumors that lack truth. I do not know the content or the reasons why the control entity initiated said action, since I have not been notified”explained the councilor Rodrigo Alvarez.

And I add: “Unfortunately it is a decision that negatively affects the image of the corporation, but we hope that truth and reality prevail.”

The concilor Luis Fernando Quintero He went further and assured that this type of comment puts the security of corporations at risk. “There are many malicious hands that want to take us out of contention. It is serious that they accuse us without proof, it is a slander, a gossip. That is damaging our good name. They also endanger the councilors because under that lie they can be attacked”, Quintero argued.

“EVERYONE IS A GOSSIP”

For his part, the councilor Wilber Hinojosa pointed out that it is all gossip. “We are going to be ready, it is not a complaint, it is gossip. It is an issue that puts the members of the corporation at risk. We are waiting to meet to issue a statement to public opinion. It is a smear campaign,” Hinojosa said.

As a joke, the councilor Guido Castile He pointed out that he found out through social networks that they had given him money. On her side, the corporate Manuel Gutierrez He said they are waiting for them to show the evidence. “I refuse to believe that some gossip on social networks are the arguments for investigation by an entity as serious and beloved in the country as the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation”.

“INFOUNDED ATTACKS”

the councilor Marian Muvdi Unfortunately, he pointed out thatthe strategy of confusing control entities through false denunciations has made a career. What is being said on social networks is nothing more than slander and insults against the work that I have been doing as a councilor”.

the councilorl Jorge Pana indicated that the Attorney General’s Office even made a mistake in the concepts. “I want to think that the Attorney General’s Office hastily wanted to address the rumor of unscrupulous people, I say this because it talks about concessions, and what was authorized was the creation of a mixed economy company and a public service company.”

Finally, the councilorCheche’ Orozco stated that “Election years are always like this.” “There are unfounded attacks in order to damage the good image of people. My work is there.”