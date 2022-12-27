Mario Conteborn in 1979, mayor of Treviso since June 2018has never made a secret of wanting to reapply for the leadership of Ca’ Sugana in the spring of next year.

But Tuesday 27 December in fact formalizes the start of his electoral campaign in view of the 2023 municipal elections with a video published at 12 on his institutional Facebook profile.

A descent into the field to win, an objective that is now quite obvious given the tensions and splits of the city center-left, which has lost important members of the Democratic Party who have joined the Third Pole of Calenda. Third Polo who has already said he prefers the Conte line to that of Pd & Co. Therefore ready for support, if only in the second place, given that the Calendians will present their own candidate for mayor.

The only unknown factor at the polls, for Conte, the role of Brothers of Italyalso ready to support him in exchange for a fair weight in the next council, including the role of deputy mayor now in the hands of the blue De Checchi.

Returning to Conte, it must be remembered that from 2013 to 2018 he was the group leader of the Lega ai Trecento and that in 2018 ran for mayor, supported by a center-right coalition formed by Lega, Forza Italia, Fdi, Unione di Centro, winning in the first round with 54.48% of the votes against the outgoing mayor Giovanni Manildo, also becoming the youngest mayor in the history of Treviso.

Conte in 2019 also became president of Anci Veneto.