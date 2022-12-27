Home Sports Ali Daei and the team of football stars against power
Ali Daei and the team of football stars against power

Ali Daei and the team of football stars against power

Even the players say no. The monument of Iranian football said it to the violence of the Iranian regime, around him we have built a team of champions who opposed Hitler, Mussolini, Pinochet, the Stasi…

Ali Daei, striker and monument of Iranian football, supports the protests in the country. And in Tehran they first arrest him (he will later be released on bail), then prevent his family from leaving the country. An idol who says no, and he’s not the only one. Here is an entire team made up of football stars against power.

