Chinese Athletes Win Silver and Bronze Medals in Women’s Big Platform at World Youth Championships in Freestyle Skiing

In an impressive display of skill and talent, Chinese athletes Han Linshan and Yang Ruyi secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women’s big platform event at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Youth Championship held in New Zealand on the 4th.

The competition featured athletes in the age group of 2005 to 2008, and the Chinese team sent a total of three athletes to participate. In addition to Han Linshan and Yang Ruyi’s successful performances, Xiao Siyu managed to secure the 11th position.

The gold medal in the event was claimed by 15-year-old Italian athlete Flora Tabanelli. She impressed the judges with a 900+ noise-absorbing grab action, followed by a reverse left front off-axis rotation and a 1080+ safety grab action, which included a two-week off-axis somersault. Scoring a total of 177.5 points, Tabanelli emerged as the champion.

Han Linshan, who secured the silver medal, executed a 1080+ noise-absorbing grab action in her first run, featuring two off-axis somersaults, earning her 90 points. In her second and third runs, Han opted for a backward slide, accompanied by a left turn with 900+ silencers to grab the board, earning her 76.5 and 78.75 points, respectively. With a total score of 168.75 points from her best two runs, Han Linshan claimed the second position.

Yang Ruyi, on the other hand, employed similar moves to Han Linshan in her first run, but with a slightly lower degree of completion, earning her 80 points. In her second run, she performed a 900+ left turn with a one-off off-axis somersault and grabbed the tailboard, also earning her 80 points. However, Yang Ruyi’s attempt to challenge her first run in the third run fell short of expectations, ultimately securing her the third position with a total score of 160 points.

The remarkable achievements of Han Linshan and Yang Ruyi highlight the growing talent and success of Chinese athletes in freestyle skiing. Their performances at the World Youth Championships serve as a testament to their dedication and hard work in the sport.

As the event comes to a close, the Chinese team can take pride in their athletes’ achievements and look forward to future success in the world of freestyle skiing.

