It’s official: these are the 21 chosen for the U-20 World Cup

The technical director of the Colombian Men’s Under-20 Team, Héctor Cárdenas, announced the final list of 21 players, who will travel to Buenos Aires Argentina on May 10, 2023 to play the World Cup in the category.
Those summoned will continue their preparation until May 19 in Argentine territory. Subsequently, the selected group will follow the orders of the Colombian strategist during the official competition period of the Cup, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.
Those chosen for the call are the following:
ALEXEI ROJAS FEDORUSHCHENKO – Arsenal Football Club (ING)
ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA – Cortuluá Football Club
ANDRÉS SALAZAR OSORIO – National Athletic
DANIEL ANDRÉS LUNA GARCÍA – RCD Mallorca (ESP)
DANIEL ESTEBAN PEDROZO MARTINEZ – Real Cartagena FC
DEVAN AUSTIN TANTON PEDRAZA – Fulham (ING)
ÉDIER OCAMPO VIDAL – National Athletic
FERNANDO ANTONIO ALVAREZ – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)
GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO – 1. FC Nuremberg (ALE)
JHOJAN CAMILO TORRES GUAZA – Deportivo Independiente Santa Fe
JHON JAIDER VÉLEZ CAREY – Junior FC
JORGE LEGUÍN CABEZAS HURTADO – Independent Medellín
JUAN ANDRES CASTILLA LOZANO – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)
JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES – CEIF Fortress
JULIÁN ANDRÉS PALACIOS ISAZA – Envigado FC
KEVIN ANDRÉS MANTILLA CAMARGO – Independent Santa Fe
LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES PRECIADO – National Athletic
MIGUEL ÁNGEL MONSALVE GONZÁLEZ – Deportivo Independiente Medellín
ÓSCAR MANUEL CORTÉS CORTÉS – Millonarios FC
TOMÁS ÁNGEL GUTIÉRREZ – Atlético Nacional
YASSER ESNEIDER ASPRILLA MARTÍNEZ – Watford Football Club (ENG)
The “yellow” Sub 20 will leave Cali in the morning and in the afternoon from Bogotá, it will leave for the host country of the world tournament.