It’s official: these are the 21 chosen for the U-20 World Cup

The technical director of the Colombian Men’s Under-20 Team, Héctor Cárdenas, announced the final list of 21 players, who will travel to Buenos Aires Argentina on May 10, 2023 to play the World Cup in the category.

Those summoned will continue their preparation until May 19 in Argentine territory. Subsequently, the selected group will follow the orders of the Colombian strategist during the official competition period of the Cup, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.

Those chosen for the call are the following:

ALEXEI ROJAS FEDORUSHCHENKO – Arsenal Football Club (ING)

ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA – Cortuluá Football Club

ANDRÉS SALAZAR OSORIO – National Athletic

DANIEL ANDRÉS LUNA GARCÍA – RCD Mallorca (ESP)

DANIEL ESTEBAN PEDROZO MARTINEZ – Real Cartagena FC

DEVAN AUSTIN TANTON PEDRAZA – Fulham (ING)

ÉDIER OCAMPO VIDAL – National Athletic

FERNANDO ANTONIO ALVAREZ – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)

GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO – 1. FC Nuremberg (ALE)

JHOJAN CAMILO TORRES GUAZA – Deportivo Independiente Santa Fe

JHON JAIDER VÉLEZ CAREY – Junior FC

JORGE LEGUÍN CABEZAS HURTADO – Independent Medellín

JUAN ANDRES CASTILLA LOZANO – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)

JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES – CEIF Fortress

JULIÁN ANDRÉS PALACIOS ISAZA – Envigado FC

KEVIN ANDRÉS MANTILLA CAMARGO – Independent Santa Fe

LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES PRECIADO – National Athletic

MIGUEL ÁNGEL MONSALVE GONZÁLEZ – Deportivo Independiente Medellín

ÓSCAR MANUEL CORTÉS CORTÉS – Millonarios FC

TOMÁS ÁNGEL GUTIÉRREZ – Atlético Nacional

YASSER ESNEIDER ASPRILLA MARTÍNEZ – Watford Football Club (ENG)

The “yellow” Sub 20 will leave Cali in the morning and in the afternoon from Bogotá, it will leave for the host country of the world tournament.