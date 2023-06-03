Iván Villazón as a tribute at the Vallenato Festival

After the Vallenata Legend Festival announced that ivan villazon will be honored in the 57th edition of the folkloric and cultural contest, the singer spoke through a video in which he thanked this gesture and invited his fans and folklore lovers to join him in celebrating his tribute.
“I am very happy, but I also want you to know that I assume it with a lot of responsibility, commitment and to continue, as we have been doing in these last 40 years, leaving our music, our vallenta legend always high”, expressed Iván Villazón in a video posted on his Twitter account.
Likewise, ‘La voz tenor del vallenato’ stated that it is already preparing to offer its fans a festival in style.
“I am full of feeling and joy, I receive this with a lot of responsibility and thanks forever to God and to each one of the people, who have always accompanied me at all times. This is a must for all the people who love and follow our folklore, so stay tuned and we’ll be there. Thank you so much”, said Iván Villazón.