The royal high concern for the Moroccan intangible heritage motivates us to fortify the national heritage

The royal high concern for the Moroccan intangible heritage motivates us to fortify the national heritage

In the same context, the attendees, Moroccans and foreigners, unanimously agreed on the success of the “Matta” festival in realizing its goals on the ground, and in giving it a distinct image of a rich and diverse Morocco with its heritage stemming from the originality of a kingdom that, according to the wise royal vision, is keen on reconciling modernity and development and clinging to traditions and customs.

They affirmed their strong involvement in order to contribute, each according to his role and field of work, to the success of the process of including “Matta” in the intangible heritage of “UNESCO” and “ISESCO”, due to its great role in fortifying the Moroccan heritage rooted in history.

It is known that the International Equestrian Festival of Matta is being held under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, over a period of three days, from 2 to 4 June 2023, in the district of Moulay Abdel Salam Ibn Mishish, Arbaa Ayacha commune, in the province of Larache, and is characterized by many heritage, cultural and artistic activities, in addition to To the Cooperatives Gallery.

