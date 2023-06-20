Home » Iván Villazón’s response to vallenato
In an interview conducted by the newspaper El Heraldo to the singer Iván Villazón Aponte, The artist was honest and told what he thinks about the new vallenato musical rhythms that have emerged.

According to the ‘Vallenato tenor voice’, young talents have mixed vallenato with reggaeton, which they consider ‘worrying’. “I don’t know, I can tell you that they have changed vallenata music, They have changed the musical part, the messages of the songs, but you have to accept it because youth is synonymous with change“, he pointed.

In the same way, he recalled that in his youth he also introduced some changes to the genre. “When I was young I also introduced changes, but the worrying thing is that they have put reggaetonthat makes me sad because Vallenato music is folklore and with its authenticity it has become internationalized, there is no need to change it“, held.

