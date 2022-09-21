The goal of the Civic Laboratory is to reach 300 to propose a resolution of popular initiative. Saturday 17th in corso Cavour, on 24th the banquet at the Zac

IVREA. Civic laboratory sees the goal. There are already 250 signatures collected for the popular initiative resolution in the city council that allows to confer honorary citizenship on all those boys and girls who, even after studying for years in Italian schools, still feel called “foreigners”. A path that Chivasso, for example, has already taken by the will of the junta led by the mayor Claudio Castello.

The goal is to reach 300. You can sign every day in the Zac shop. The collection of signatures began on Saturday 10 September in Bellavista, while last Saturday 17 the banquet was held in Corso Cavour. It will close, presumably, with the one already scheduled for Saturday 24 September at the Zac.

“The Ius Scholae – explained Erna Restivo of Laboratorio Civico on the occasion of the presentation of the signature collection – is a principle of great civilization, which essentially defines as Italian citizens those who know their culture and language, having successfully attended schools in Italy. We believe that a civilization reform is more necessary than ever, intended to give a regulatory response to young people who are already Italians in fact but who are foreigners by Italian law: young people born or raised in our country, who attend Italian schools, study and play with our children, who speak our dialects, who live this as their country, who are Italian citizens and citizens in the substance of their lives, even if the law does not recognize them as such “.