For those who pass it it looks like “an area forgotten by God” But after the works on the embankment, the cutting of the plants will also arrive

IVREA. «Via delle Rocchette seems like a place forgotten by God, despite the good work that has recently been done on the embankment. But it has always been like this in Ivrea, it hasn’t been for a few years. Even if at these levels, those bushes had never arrived ».

Francesco Palmieri once lived in Borghetto and today he often returns to visit his mother, at least four times a week. He leaves the car in via delle Rocchette, then takes a bit on foot to reach his destination. And it is this last part, which increasingly resembles an impossible mission.

The grown bushes now almost rise to the rank of trees and invade the road for about a meter. You have to walk across the street. And on the way back, in the evening, from the entrance to the Borghetto towards the end of via delle Rocchette, where the beautiful path starts that runs along the Dora and leads to the park of the red Roggia di Banchette, walking on that side of the road means risking being invested. Because it can happen that the cars do not see the pedestrian, passing by the narrow side of the curve. But anyhow, on the other hand it is impossible to walk.

So Palmieri reported the matter through the Municipium app and the citizens’ Facebook groups. The piece of embankment where the fronds are more intrusive, however, is private.

However, the Ivrea technical office carried out an inspection yesterday morning. “We have moved – explains the councilor for maintenance Michele Cafarelli – with the property so that action is taken and this should take place by the end of next week”.

Looking a little further on, in fact, it is possible to see that the municipal part of the green has just been cut, right next to the sewers. However, the numerous weeds in the ground remain on the parts of the arch that leads to the Borghetto.

The two private parking lots, which surround the most uncultivated area of ​​the embankment, are also poorly cared for.

The various problems that have plagued the residents of via delle Rocchette over the years are known, especially in the stretch closest to the Borghetto.

In the rainy season, people often tremble due to the possible flooding of the Dora, which punctually invade at least the garages.

In October 2020, a chasm had even opened in the road so big that it swallowed a car, which luckily, that time, did not take anyone down. But a resident, Gloria Getto, had witnessed her genesis live: «I saw some bubbles – she said – and I told the policeman that she had parked there to be careful and move the car. He just had time to pull it away, then it all came down. ‘

In the area, however, the intervention strongly desired by the Municipality and carried out by Aipo, for the positioning of gigantic boulders to defend the embankment, was concluded. Intervention which, in its intentions, should avoid the erosion of the bank of the embankment.