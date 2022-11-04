IVREA. The singer from Ivrea spoke on Rai2 at Che’è di nuovo in the episode of Thursday 3 on the theme of raves, in vogue at the time, which had also affected the city and the Canavese territory in the past. The musician shared the words he said on television on his social pages. «Raves are scary, especially for those who have never experienced one. I have a family with three children, I am married, I am a good person. But every now and then I need to live my time out of the ordinary. Gates, guardians, surveillance, control society is a nightmare for me. Raves are free, free contexts, where there is solidarity and mutual trust, an underlying ethic that is hard to find outside. The spaces are always cleaned up at the end of the holidays, yet the ignorant on the subject always tell the public opinion the same lie: a hell populated by zombies, that’s enough. I am not, they are not ». The singer also spoke of the war on drugs, which for him has failed: «Drugs are everywhere, endemic, and there are also in clubs frequented by VIPs, politicians and, who knows, maybe even in the bathrooms of Parliament. The war on drugs has failed, people need to be educated. Without falling into authoritarianism, obsession with order, discipline, rules, typical of a police state ».